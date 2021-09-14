Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 145.1% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

PSP opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

