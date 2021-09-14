Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 28.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after buying an additional 381,400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 36.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after buying an additional 44,101 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 14.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.71.

Shares of BXP opened at $110.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average is $111.93. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

