Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 422.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 9,007.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $97.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.