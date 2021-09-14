Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $7,419,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 53.2% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $134.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

