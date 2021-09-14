Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,903,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 328,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,422,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after purchasing an additional 851,491 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,810,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 643.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 921,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 797,853 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSX stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $30.45.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

