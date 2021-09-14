Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IAA during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in IAA by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in IAA by 25.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:IAA opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The business had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

