Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) by 1,470.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,394 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 154.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

BIGZ stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.61. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $23.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,100 shares of company stock worth $222,009.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.