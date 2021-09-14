Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Theratechnologies worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Theratechnologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 56,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Theratechnologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Theratechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

THTX stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $351.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Theratechnologies Profile

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

