Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSKA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Heska by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Heska by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Heska by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heska by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

In related news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $254.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.88. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $93.26 and a 12 month high of $275.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,337.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

