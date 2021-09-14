Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCD. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $163,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $267,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

RCD opened at $147.75 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $98.30 and a 52 week high of $153.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.87.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.