Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 153.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563,901 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after buying an additional 4,128,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 417.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,202,000 after buying an additional 2,482,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,770.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after buying an additional 1,987,236 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $30,477,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

NYSE UAA opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

