Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,705 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 439.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 247,838 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4,986.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 201,470 shares in the last quarter.

BCX stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

