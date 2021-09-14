Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,084 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.73% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 98,561 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period.

Shares of KOCT opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

