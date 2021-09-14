Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 775 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,719,000 after purchasing an additional 52,345 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $231.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.28 and a 200-day moving average of $259.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $183.55 and a twelve month high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total transaction of $2,038,614.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,613,341.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

