Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 109.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Comerica Bank boosted its position in NiSource by 34.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 3.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in NiSource by 4.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 74.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 25,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in NiSource by 8.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NI shares. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NI stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

