Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,487,000 after buying an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,134,000 after buying an additional 298,989 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,565,000 after buying an additional 114,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 70,816 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of AUB opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.