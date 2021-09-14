Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,286 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Paylocity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,146,000 after buying an additional 66,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,353,000 after buying an additional 51,334 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,111,000 after buying an additional 34,695 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,574,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $257.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 205.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.81 and its 200 day moving average is $198.30. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $275.45.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total value of $5,821,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,802 shares of company stock worth $24,525,628 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

