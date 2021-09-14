Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,490 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $145.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.23. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

