Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 662 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $61,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 31.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

BURL opened at $289.89 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.99 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.54. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

