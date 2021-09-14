Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,504 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,504 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,354,000 after acquiring an additional 277,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431,924 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,409,000 after acquiring an additional 335,135 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,959,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

