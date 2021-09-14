AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,682,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,723,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DWEQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.49. 1,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

