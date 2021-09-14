AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in August

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,489. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 86,419 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.