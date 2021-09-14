Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Short Interest Update

Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Adynxx stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. 77 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743. Adynxx has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.
About Adynxx
