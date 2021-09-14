Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65,889 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for approximately 1.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 74.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of AJRD stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,612. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.