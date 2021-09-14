Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.32. Approximately 1,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 118,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

AVTE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.16.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($23.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($23.64). As a group, research analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,392,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,667,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.