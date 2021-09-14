Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) & Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Head-To-Head Review

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorman Products has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aeva Technologies and Dorman Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Dorman Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 94.62%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Dorman Products.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Dorman Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -13.41% -8.98% Dorman Products 11.21% 16.61% 11.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Dorman Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Dorman Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Dorman Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Dorman Products $1.09 billion 2.65 $106.87 million $3.45 26.40

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Summary

Dorman Products beats Aeva Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

