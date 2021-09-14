Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth $1,701,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMG. raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $160.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.19 and a 1-year high of $180.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.