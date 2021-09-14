Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Aflac worth $49,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,783,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 217,769 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Aflac by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Aflac by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.05. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

