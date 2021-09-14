Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 54,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 43,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

AOIFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $586.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

