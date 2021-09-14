Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the August 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAGFF remained flat at $$0.38 on Tuesday. 416,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,795. Aftermath Silver has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

