AGAr Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $461.00 (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. AGAr has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $461.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AGAr has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. One AGAr coin can currently be bought for $125.39 or 0.00268693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00079159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00120263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00169131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,506.95 or 0.99659939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.54 or 0.07029873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00879991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002864 BTC.

AGAr Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

