Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) CEO Garo H. Armen Sells 82,107 Shares

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Agenus stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,156,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,167. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.35.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
About Agenus
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.
