Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) CEO Garo H. Armen Sells 82,107 Shares

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Agenus stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,156,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,167. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Agenus by 78.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Agenus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 325,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Agenus by 46.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Agenus by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Agenus by 26.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

