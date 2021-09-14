Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Insider Christine M. Klaskin Sells 11,120 Shares

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. 6,156,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,167. Agenus Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.
