Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Insider Christine M. Klaskin Sells 11,120 Shares

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. 6,156,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,167. Agenus Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at about $7,164,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agenus by 17.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agenus by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 37.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after buying an additional 1,549,205 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

