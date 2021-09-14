Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Down 5.5%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares were down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 78,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,077,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Agenus by 190.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Agenus by 367.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Agenus during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Agenus during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

