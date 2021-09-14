Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.50

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

AGPYY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Agile Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $7.0748 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 12.39%. Agile Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.59%.

About Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.