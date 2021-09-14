Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.280-$4.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.29 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.180 EPS.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $172.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.74. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $95.44 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.77.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 20,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,659 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

