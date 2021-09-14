AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 805.9% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGLXY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. AGL Energy has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5627 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

