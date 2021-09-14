Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.91. Agree Realty reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $71.11. 255,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,113. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average is $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $67,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

