Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 527.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 111,273 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $38,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 143,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,352,000 after purchasing an additional 119,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 361,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,888. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

