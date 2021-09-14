Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $39,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $269.50 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.