Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €137.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €130.69 ($153.76).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA:AIR traded up €0.72 ($0.85) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €115.08 ($135.39). 1,047,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €113.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.21.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.