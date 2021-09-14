Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Alamos Gold has increased its dividend by 225.0% over the last three years. Alamos Gold has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 154.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alamos Gold stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038,531 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Alamos Gold worth $15,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

