Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

TSE:AGI opened at C$9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.00. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.89 and a 1-year high of C$13.59.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$14.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.90.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.