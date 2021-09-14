Alan Mateo Sells 2,347 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $719,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77.

Shares of VEEV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $299.01. The stock had a trading volume of 475,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.99 and a 200 day moving average of $291.97. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 249,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,429.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 52,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

