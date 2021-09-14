Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock Position Lifted by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALK. MKM Partners began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.45.

ALK opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $862,324. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.