Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

ALK stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.81. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock worth $862,324 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

