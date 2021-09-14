Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.01 and last traded at $68.01. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APTL)

Alaska Power & Telephone Co engages in the provision of energy and communication services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Electric, Regulated Telecom, and Other Nonregulated. The Regulated Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric service including both hydro electric and diesel generation facilities.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.