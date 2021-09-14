Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Albany International reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of AIN traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 112,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,403. Albany International has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average of $84.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,949.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 28.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

