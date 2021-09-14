Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,203 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Alcoa worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 521.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

Alcoa stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

