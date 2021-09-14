Aldel Financial Inc. (NYSE:ADF) Short Interest Update

Aldel Financial Inc. (NYSE:ADF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE ADF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. 377,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,459. Aldel Financial has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Get Aldel Financial alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aldel Financial stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aldel Financial Inc. (NYSE:ADF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Aldel Financial Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.